Why should workers not return home, SC asks govt.

The Supreme Court asked the government to respond to a plea to allow stranded migrant workers in relief camps, who have tested negative for COVID-19, to be allowed to safely return to their native villages.

The court wants the authorities to explain why it is necessary to stop them from going home to their loved ones.

Also read: Lockdown | This institution is not a hostage of government, says Supreme Court

A Bench of Justices N.V. Ramana, S.K. Kaul and B.R. Gavai heard the case through video-conferencing.

At one point, advocate Prashant Bhushan, for petitioners Jagdeep S. Chhokar, a former faculty member of IIM (Ahmedabad), and lawyer Gaurav Jain, urged the court to critically view and verify the government’s stand on the issue as the fundamental rights of citizens were at stake.

When the Bench said Mr. Bhushan's submissions seemed to bring forth doubts in his faith in the judicial system, the senior lawyer replied that his faith in the judiciary remains intact and he was merely expressing his anguish at the plight of his fellow citizens.

Fresh infections

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it is not just Mr. Bhushan but the government is also concerned about the plight of migrant workers. Allowing them to resume their journey to their villages would only provoke a new rash of infections. The government is taking good care of them.

Mr. Bhushan said more than 90% of the migrant workers have not received either rations or wages stipulated by the government. They were in dire straits and should be allowed to go to their native places.

Mr. Mehta countered that the Centre was in consultation with States on the issues concerning migrant workers. On hearing this, the court asked the government to respond whether there was a proposal to allow inter-State transportation of migrant workers.

The petition said migrant workers were among the worst-affected lot due to the lockdown. They have been kept away from their families, and probably, a source of shelter and livelihood at their native villages. The lockdown has led to more sufferings for them than the average earning citizen ensconced in their own homes.

Frustration rising

Frustration among the workers about their conditions had recently led to protests on the streets. The rush and chaos at various transport terminals soon after the announcement of the first phase of the national lockdown on March 23 showed their evident desire to leave the cities for their villages.

“The fundamental right of migrant workers to move freely throughout the territory of lndia and their right to reside and settle in any part cannot be suspended for an indefinite period,” the petition said, urging the government to arrange for their safe transport to their hometowns and villages.