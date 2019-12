“Why should Narendra Modi lose his voting rights,” Asaduddin Owaisi takes a jibe at Ramdev’s comments

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s comments that the country is not ready to deal with its population explosion and for suggesting measures such as limiting voting rights to two children only.

“There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev’s ideas receive undue attention?” Mr. Owaisi tweeted.

“That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn’t mean @narendramodi lose his right to vote just because he’s the 3rd kid (sic),” the tweet said. Mr. Owaisi was re-elected from Hyderabad constituency in the recent Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Ramdev on Sunday said that India is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures such as denying voting rights and other government benefits from the third child onwards. Addressing a press conference in Haridwar, Mr. Ramdev said the country’s population should not be allowed to go beyond 150 crore.

“This is only possible if we enact a legislation denying voting rights to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied the right to contest elections and other government services,” he said.