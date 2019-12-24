Why not include Muslims in CAA, asks West Bengal BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose

West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose asked on December 23 as to why Muslims were not included in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Mr. Bose, who is a grand-nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, stated in a tweet, “If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent.”

He further said, “If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come, so there’s no harm in including them. However, this is not entirely true — what about Baluch who live in Pakistan & Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan?”

Replying to another person on the platform, Mr. Bose also said that it was impossible to prove persecution, and that it was only an assumption. “It should be open to all,” he remarked.

The BJP leader also appealed to people to not equate or compare India with other nations, and that as a nation it was open to all religions and communities. His comments come on a day when BJP national working president J.P. Nadda held a rally in Kolkata in support of the CAA. He even lauded the rally, saying the people of Kolkata responded spontaneously to it and that the party needed to form pressure groups at booth levels to explain the benefits of CAA to the people.