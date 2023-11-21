Why isn’t government taking help of international experts in tunnel rescue work, asks CPI(M)

November 21, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - New Delhi

No effort should be spared to extricate the workers trapped in the collapsed tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement here.

It expressed deep concern over the plight of the 41 workers, who are trapped now for more than a week in the collapsed under-construction tunnel. “It is inexplicable why the Central government has not sought the assistance of international experts and agencies for the rescue work. No effort should be spared to deploy the latest expertise and technology to extricate the trapped workers,” the Polit Bureau statement said.