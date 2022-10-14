Why is unemployment at a 45-year high, Rahul asks Modi government

AICC president Rahul Gandhi, during the Karnataka leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, from Rampura to Ballari on October 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why inflation and unemployment had reached such a high in the past three-four decades.

“Why is inflation at a 35-year HIGH? Why is unemployment at a 45-year HIGH? Why are ‘parathas’ being taxed at 18% GST? Why are farm tractors being taxed at 12% GST? Bharat Jodo Yatra will keep asking you these questions and more, Prime Minister. You will have to answer,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi.

The Congress leader is currently in Karnataka as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that seeks to highlight issues such as inflation, unemployment and divisive politics under the BJP regime.

Separately, addressing as press conference in Delhi, party spokesperson Pawan Khera, who heads the media publicity department, accused the Modi government of ignoring the concerns of the youth. He claimed that the padayatra had attracted youth in maximum numbers but the BJP didn’t care for their future.

“While the BJP has taken out a Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat, there have been 22 paper leaks in the past seven-and-half years in the State. The Gujarat government is ruining the future of the youth there. Gaurav Yatra for what?” asked Mr. Khera.

He said from school-level exams to professional exams for government service, Gujarat has seen paper leaks at all levels. Youth devote their time to prepare, pay examination fee and see that their exams gets cancelled because of paper leaks, he said. “The entire planning of the youth get disrupted. With what face do Modi ji or Home Minister Amit Shah ji go to campaign? Will they first apologise to the youth?” asked the Congress spokesperson.