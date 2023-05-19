Why is President not inaugurating the new Parliament, Opposition asks 

May 19, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament building is an insult to the President’s office, Opposition leaders said on Friday, reacting to the announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the building on May 28.

Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh called the new building Mr. Modi’s “personal vanity project”. Tweeting a picture of Mr. Modi in the new parliament, he said, “The sole architect, designer and worker for the new Parliament building, which he will inaugurate on May 28th. The picture tells it all — a personal vanity project.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi pointed out that it is a violation of the established protocol. He tweeted, “Why should the PM inaugurate Parliament? He is head of the executive, not legislature. We have separation of powers & Hon’ble @loksabhaspeaker & RS Chair could have inaugurated. It’s made with public money, why is PM behaving like his ‘friends’ have sponsored it from their private funds?”

General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), D. Raja said that while the BJP takes credit for appointing the first tribal woman President, due respect is not being accorded to her office. “While the Prime Minister is the head of the government, the President is the head of the Indian state and not inviting her for the inauguration is a blatant insult and undermines her position,” he said. Rajya Sabha MP and senior RJD leader Manoj K. Jha also concurred with this view.

