Why is PM reluctant to put pressure on Qatar for the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel?: Congress

April 06, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

In a hard-hitting statement, the Congress on Thursday asked the Government to explain to the “families and the people of India” about why Qatar has been holding eight former Indian Navy personnel in its custody for eight months. The statement issued by AICC communications chief Jairam Ramesh asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “reluctant” to pursue the matter with Qatar as the gulf monarchy is an investor in Adani Electricity in Mumbai.

“Is the Prime Minister reluctant to put pressure on Qatar because its sovereign wealth fund is a major investor in Adani Electricity in Mumbai? Is that why the relatives of the imprisoned ex-naval personnel are running from pillar to post for answers? Given the time elapsed, the Congress party urges the government to explain to the families and the people of India why our ex-servicemen are being treated in this manner,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The former Navy officers, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh were arrested by Qatari intelligence service from Doha on August 30, 2022. Indian diplomats have received multiple consular accesses to the captive former officials who reportedly were employed by Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services which works with the Qatari defence forces.

“We attach high priority to the matter. There are continuous efforts by our Embassy for resolution of the matter so that early return and repatriation can take place of the detained Indian nationals. Our Embassy has been seeking consular access. I think one more request is pending so that they can ascertain the welfare and well-being of our nationals. The family meetings and the family visits continue to be facilitated,” said Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi during a weekly press briefing on March 16. Mr. Bagchi had emphasized that the Indian government is “fully seized of the matter but” acknowledged that there was no “easy solution” of the matter. The MEA is however yet to respond to Mr. Ramesh’s comments.

The Congress communications chief drew attention to the fact that the Modi government has “invested greatly in the India-Qatar relationship” and that both External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval have visited Qatar multiple times over the past few years asking, “Why is the Indian government still unable to either ascertain the facts of the case or to reassure the ex-naval personnel and their families that justice will be done?”