Why is INDIA bloc silent on Odisha cash seizures: Amit Shah

December 11, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Patna

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 10 asked why the Opposition INDIA bloc was silent on the seizure of cash from entities linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu in Odisha.

“I am greatly surprised by the recovery of the huge amount of cash from the home of an MP. I do not think that after independence such a big amount of cash has been ever recovered from any MP representing a political party. Hundreds of crores of cash are recovered from the home of an MP and the entire INDI Alliance is silent on this issue of corruption.”

Mr. Shah, who was interacting with the media after chairing the meeting of Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) here, said that when the Modi government cracked down on corruption, the Opposition accused it of misusing Central agencies.

“I would like to ask their allies that we understand that Congress is silent because corruption is ingrained in their very nature. However, the Trinamool Congress, the JD(U), the RJD, and the DMK are also silent. Even the Samajwadi Party is silent and there is no reaction from them. Now I understand why the propaganda has been unleashed against Modiji, accusing him of misusing the agencies.”

He said the Opposition leaders were afraid that all the skeletons in their closet would tumble out.

“The people who are running propaganda against Modiji, accusing him of misusing the government agencies have been answered by their own actions. If an agency does not do its duty even after such a massive instance of corruption, then questions would be raised about the capability of the agency. I believe that all the people in the INDI Alliance, right from Rahul Gandhi, should answer the questions rising from this development. The BJP will take this issue to the grassroots of society and will make all efforts to create awareness. Our battle under the leadership of the Prime Minister has been going on in full swing since 2014 against corruption,” Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Shah said the Centre never had any intention of creating hurdles for the caste-based survey in Bihar. He added that when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in the State, it had supported the caste-based survey.

Earlier in the day, at the meeting of the Easten Zonal Council, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised before Mr. Shah the long-standing demand for the grant of special category status to the State. Mr. Kumar also demanded inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution of the law through which reservation in Bihar from the deprived castes was increased to 65% after the caste-based survey.