Why is every dispute between Delhi govt. and Lieutenant coming here, asks SC

December 15, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Justice makes the comment while directing DCPCR to approach the High Court; the development comes after the SC received a bunch of petitions from the Delhi government against the L-G

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on December 15 asked the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to approach the High Court against the Lieutenant Governor, saying “every and sundry” dispute between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor need not be brought to the top court.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud observed this while dealing with a DCPCR petition alleging that the Lieutenant Governor had allegedly stopped its funds.

“Every dispute, all and sundry, between the Government of the NCT of Delhi and the Lieutenant Governor is coming here,” the Chief Justice addressed senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for DCPCR.

The court’s remarks were sparked by a spate of petitions filed by the Delhi government against the L-G on various issues, from the appointment of the DERC chairperson to dropping of the bus marshal scheme.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan tried to persuade the court to hear the case, asking “how six million children of the State can be told that not a penny is going to come to the Commission”.

“Everything between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor comes here every two days. Why are you bucking the High Court?” the CJI asked.

