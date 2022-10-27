Why India has not had a Dalit Prime Minister, asks Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister criticises the war of words between the BJP and Congress over Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British Prime Minister

Amid a war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress party after Indian-origin Tory leader Rishi Sunak was appointed as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati targeted both national parties and alleged that they were engaged in “worthless issues” with no one discussing matters of political rights and justice due to which India had not had a Dalit Prime Minister to date.

Ms. Mayawati tweeted in Hindi: “After Indian-origin Rishi Sunak’s historic appointed as British Prime Minister, here in India a Twitter war going on between the Congress and the BJP. Allegations and counter allegations are levelled every where, but no one is discussing about that political rights and justice due to which no ‘Dalit’ has been able to become Prime Minister in the country so far.”

The BSP chief added that in the interest of the country and for a better future for Indian citizens, rulers must set aside a narrow and casteist mindset. “At a time when the rich and developed countries of America and Europe are going through a phase of tremendous crises and are constantly trying to do new experiments to handle the crisis, Indian rulers should also give up their narrow and casteist thinking in the interest of the country,” she said.

She emphasised that it was necessary to investigate and examine “who is the true well-wisher of Dalits, downtrodden and Backward Classes”. She further alleged that Opposition leaders, including newly appointed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, were compelled by the narrow thinking of their parties.

