Why haven’t solar, battery cars caught on in India, asks SC

The Supreme Court on Friday wondered why big automobile companies are not investing in solar-powered and battery-operated cars in India as much as they do abroad.

A Bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur orally pointed out that solar and battery cars have become popular across the world for their clean energy. The court said efforts should be made to drive the market up for such cars in public interest and for a clean environment.

Emission norms

The car manufacturers, meanwhile, said they would meet the April 2020 deadline for achieving BS-VI emission norms.

The court directed the Union to respond to an application filed by its amicus curiae and senior advocate Harish Salve to ensure sufficient supply of gas in the National Capital Region so that it can be used as the principal fuel. The court asked the Centre to respond to Mr. Salve’s application to “direct the Union to oversee measures to strengthen the distribution of electricity in the NCR to ensure that there is no shortfall in the availability of electricity”.

The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General A.N.S. Nadkarni, has sought some time to take instructions and respond to the court.