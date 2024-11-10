 />
Why has PM ‘denied’ Adivasis their religious identity, refused to enact Sarna code: Congress

Modi must answer these questions before seeking even a single vote in Jharkhand, says Jairam Ramesh

Published - November 10, 2024 09:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 10, 2024) by posing questions on Jharkhand, asking why had he “denied” Adivasis their religious identity and refused to enact the Sarna code.

Congress General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that as Prime Minister Modi held poll rallies in Jharkhand, he should answer three questions before seeking a single vote.

Where were the Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya railway lines, he asked in a post on X.

He said the people of Lohardaga and Chatra have been demanding better rail connectivity for years as it would improve locals’ access to education and employment opportunities.

“Sadly, the Railway Ministry has ignored their demands and made very poor progress on this front. In October 2022, the Railway Ministry sanctioned the Chatra-Gaya rail project but two years later, no progress has been made. There is no word on the Korba-Lohardaga line,” he said.

Also Read: Rahul attacks Modi over GST, says it is a weapon to kill the poor, farmers and labour class

“How much longer must the people wait for these crucial rail links? Is the non-biological PM doing anything to ensure the completion of these essential projects?” Mr. Ramesh said.

He further asked as to where were the engineering colleges that the Prime Minister had promised in 2014.

During his campaign for Jharkhand’s 2014 Assembly elections, Mr. Modi had promised a range of industrial and educational projects, including a premier IT institution and several engineering colleges, Mr. Ramesh recalled.

“However, only two institutions were ever established, NIELIT Ranchi and CIPET Khunti. These, too, after 9 and 7 years respectively, do not have a permanent campus. Dr. Manmohan Singh’s government, on the other hand, established high-quality institutions like IIM Ranchi and a Central University,” he noted.

Why has the Prime Minister failed to deliver the institutions he had promised 10 years ago, the Congress leader asked.

Why has he “denied” Adivasis their religious identity and refused to enact the Sarna code, he further asked.

“For years, Jharkhand’s tribal communities, followers of the Sarna faith, have sought official recognition of their distinct religious identity in India. However, the recent decision to remove the ‘Others’ option from the religion column in the census poses a dilemma for Sarna adherents, who must now choose between leaving the column blank or aligning themselves with specified religions,” the Congress leader said.

He claimed that no progress had been made despite former BJP Chief Minister Raghubar Das’s assurance of enacting the Sarna code by 2021.

The demand for a Sarna code reflects the tribes’ longstanding aspiration for official recognition as a distinct religious community, Mr. Ramesh said.

“Will the nonbiological PM address this issue and fulfil the promise of enacting the Sarna Code?” he said.

Mr. Ramesh’s remarks come amid campaigning for elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly scheduled to be held on November 13 and November 20, while the votes will be counted on November 23.

