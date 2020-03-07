Why has Parliament not discussed Delhi riots, asks CPI(M)

When the British House of Commons has discussed the Delhi riots, it’s “scandalous” that Indian Parliament has not find the time to debate it, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement here on Friday.

The official death toll in the Delhi riots so far is 53 and many are still missing.

“The failure of Parliament is particularly scandalous in the light of the fact that the British House of Commons has discussed this violence three days back,” the CPI(M) said.

The party said it was a matter of “deep regret” that the status of the country’s sovereign Parliament during the 70 years as a proud parliamentary democracy had never faced such a state of helplessness. They said the festival of Holi was being used as an excuse to refuse urgency for being accountable to the Legislature.

“It is also shameful that the government has passed the buck onto the presiding officers of the two Houses to allow matters to come to this pass. We believe that this is not acceptable to the people of a functioning democracy,” the party said.