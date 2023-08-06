ADVERTISEMENT

Why has not Rahul been reinstated as MP, asks Stalin

August 06, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Chennai

Why the urgency shown to disqualify him is missing now? Is the BJP afraid of brother RahulGandhi’s presence in Parliament, asks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had not been reinstated as Lok Sabha member despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a criminal defamation case last week.

“Why hasn’t Thiru @RahulGandhi been restored as an MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction? Why the urgency shown to disqualify him is missing now? Is the BJP afraid of brother #RahulGandhi’s presence in Parliament?” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

