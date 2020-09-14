Why does Delhi back talks with China, Taliban but not on Kashmir? ask PDP, PC

Srinagar

14 September 2020 03:18 IST

Dozens of youth remain in outside jails, says Iltija Mufti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Peoples Conference (PC) on Sunday raised questions on the Centre’s move to back the policy of dialogue with China on the border issue and Afghan problem but “shying away from a dialogue on Kashmir”.

“No issues joining a meeting with Taliban but [PDP president] Mehbooba Mufti must be in jail and nothing but the gun must speak to teenage Kashmiri youth,” PDP leader and ex-Minister Naeem Akhtar said.

He said the BJP-led government is backing a dialogue with China on the border issue and with the Taliban to address the Afghan quandary “but when it comes to Kashmir it drags its feet and believes military muscle and the barrel is the only solution”.

Advertising

Advertising

Seconding Mr. Akhtar’s remarks made on Twitter, PC chief Sajad Lone, wrote, “Spot on. The bravado is only for Kashmiris. The might is only for Kashmiris. Wonder where the muscle flexing disappears when it comes to species like the Taliban or for that matter the PLA.”

Both the leaders remain under house arrest in Srinagar.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Ms. Mufti, on Sunday claimed that dozens of youth, picked up in the clampdown ahead of the August 5 move to revoke J&K’s special status, remain in outside jails.

“I have been approached by families of countless men illegally detained and dumped in jails outside J&K. Clearly the administration’s claims of releasing every detainee is a brazen lie. These are real people languishing in jails since August 2019,” Ms. Iltija said.

She also shared a list of detainees put in jails outside J&K. “A detainee’s brother tells me that most of these men jailed illegally since August, 2019 are Moulvis or Muslim religious scholars. In New India is it a crime or a punishable offence to be a Moulvi?” she asked.