Why does Congress oppose the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill 2019?

The Lok Sabha, on Friday, August 2, will discuss the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and move a motion for its consideration and passing.

The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act of 1951 aims to erect a National Memorial in memory of those killed and wounded in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 12, 1919. In addition, the Bill also creates a trust to manage the memorial.

It was introduced in the House earlier in the Budget session by Minister of State for Culture Prahlad Singh Patel.

The Congress has opposed the introduction of the Bill.

The 1952 Act named the Congress president as one of the trustees of the memorial, in addition to Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Governor of the State of Punjab, the Chief Minister of the State of Punjab, and three persons nominated by the Central Government.

Currently, the trust comprises the Prime Minister, the Congress president, Culture Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Punjab Governor, and Punjab CM as its members.

The Amendment Bill seeks to remove the Congress president from the trustees list. And in case there is no Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, the Bill provides for the leader of the single largest opposition party to be a trustee.

The 1951 Act also says that the three trustees nominated by the central government will be trustees for a period of five years and will be eligible for renomination. But the Amendment Bill allows the central government to terminate the term of a nominated trustee before the expiry of the period of his/her term without assigning any reason.

Opposing the Bill, Shashi Tharoor of the Congress said it was a “denial of the heritage of the country.”

“The Bill should be stopped. It is a national memorial, do not betray our history and heritage,” Mr. Tharoor had said when the Bill was introduced on July 8, 2019.

The Bill was earlier introduced in the Winter Session of the previous Lok Sabha by the then Minister for Cultre Mahesh Sharma and was also passed in the Lower House.

However, it was rejected by the Rajya Sabha.