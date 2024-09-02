Why did T.N. Governor take seven months to sanction Senthilbalaji’s prosecution, asks SC

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the “long time” of seven months that Governor R.N. Ravi took to grant sanction for the prosecution of former State Minister V. Senthilbalaji in three cases linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

A Bench of Justices A.S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed its “wonder” at the delay on the part of the Governor even as the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that the sanction was finally granted on the evening of August 23, 2024. August 23 also happened to be the day the Bench ordered the State government to place on record its correspondence to the Governor for sanction. The State government had informed the court that it had sought sanction as early as January 4, 2024.

“We were wondering why such a long time of over seven months was required for the Governor for dealing with the proposed sanction,” Justice Oka observed.

The court further refused requests from the alleged victims of the scam to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to conduct the trial before the Special MP/MLA Court. The court reasoned that prosecutors appointed to this court knew the burden and nature of responsibilities of their job. “Perhaps the burden on them is greater as trials before the Special Courts are monitored by the Supreme Court,” Justice Oka noted, rejecting the plea for an SPP.

The top court, however, directed the Additional Sessions Judge presiding over the Special MP/MLA Court hearing the three cases against Mr. Senthilbalaji to submit a status report on the progress made in them. The Bench also sought details of other cases pending before him. This was based on a request by the victims, represented by senior advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Guru Krishnakumar, to have a “dedicated judge” for the three cases.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan argued that this would be necessary with the huge number of witnesses, about a 1,000, and the mammoth amount of evidence involved in the cases. But the Bench was sceptical. “There may be worse cases involving politicians than this one. Can we direct a separate judge for each case?” Justice Oka asked.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan said this one was an “unusual” case. “We don’t know about the other cases pending before this judge… They may be more unusual?” Justice Oka reacted.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Directorate of Enforcement, said the “only thing unusual about this case is the witness tampering.”

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the State of Tamil Nadu, said the Special Judge in question had only 17 cases pending with him. “Why micro-manage the trial?” Mr. Singhvi asked. Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, also for the State, said with the Governor having given his sanction, the trial had to start now.

The court listed the case for September 30 for perusing the status report of the Special Judge. The ED has accused Mr. Senthilbalaji of playing a “central and pivotal role” in the “job racket scam” during the period of 2014-2015. The case involves kickbacks for jobs in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation of Chennai and Tamil Nadu State Corporation when Mr. Senthilbalaji was the Transport Minister.

