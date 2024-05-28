Why did the Supreme Court set aside the first EVM-based election in India? | Explained

The story so far: On May 19, 1982, the Election Commission of India (ECI) introduced Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Paravur Assembly constituency in Kerala. The machines were used in 50 out of 84 polling stations in the constituency. Though six contenders were in the fray, the principal competition was between A.C. Jose of Congress and N. Sivan Pillai of the Communist Party of India. The results were announced on May 20, 1982, when Pillai was declared elected by securing 30,450 votes (of which 11,268 were cast manually and 19,182 were cast using machines) as against 30,327 votes secured by Jose.

Since the margin of victory was just 123 votes, Jose filed an election petition in the Kerala High Court questioning the use of the EVMs. The High Court upheld the ECI’s decision to use EVMs and refused to interfere with the results. However, when the matter was taken on appeal to the Supreme Court, a three-judge Bench comprising Justices Syed Murtaza Fazal Ali, A. Varadarajan and Ranganath Misra declared the use of EVMs as unauthorised and ordered re-polling in the 50 polling stations through ballot paper.

Why did the Supreme Court do so?

The Supreme Court did so because the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as it stood then, did not contain a provision empowering the ECI to use EVMs. Further, the Centre too had specifically refused to grant sanction for the use of the machines to cast votes. Yet, the ECI had gone ahead and published a notification in the Kerala Gazette on May 13, 1982, for the use of the machines. Such a notification was issued in purported exercise of the powers conferred on the ECI under Article 324 of the Constitution.

Appearing on behalf of Pillai, Senior Counsel Ram Jethmalani had argued before the Supreme Court that Article 324 of the Constitution gives full powers to the ECI in matters of conduct of elections to the Parliament and State legislatures. He had contended that the plenary powers, flowing directly from the Constitution, would prevail over any Act passed by the Parliament or statutory rules made thereunder. Therefore, the ECI was fully empowered to decide upon the manner of voting, he asserted.

However, authoring the judgement for the Bench, Justice Ali wrote: “This is a very attractive argument, but on a closer scrutiny and deeper deliberation on this aspect of the matter, it is not possible to read into Article 324 such a wide and uncanalised power which is entrusted to the Commission as Mr. Jethmalani would have us believe.”

‘ECI cannot take up legislative activity’

The Bench held that Article 324 must be read in harmony with, and not in isolation of, Articles 325 to 329 of the Constitution. “The Commission in the garb of passing orders for regulating the conduct of elections cannot take upon itself a purely legislative activity which has been reserved under the scheme of the Constitution only to the Parliament and the State legislatures. By no standards can it be said that the Commission is a third chamber in the legislative process within the scheme of the Constitution. Merely being a creature of the Constitution will not give it plenary and absolute power to legislate as it likes without reference to the law enacted by the legislatures,” the Bench said.

Taking a cue from Justice Krishna Iyer’s words in Mohinder Singh Gill versus Chief Election Commissioner (1978), the three-judge Bench concluded that Article 324 would operate only in areas left unoccupied by legislation even if the widest possible connotation was given to the language employed in the Article.

‘An Election Commissioner wedded to a particular ideology can cause political havoc’

The Bench went on to write: “Indeed if we were to accept the contention of the respondent, it would convert the Commission into an absolute despot in the field of election so as to give directions regarding the mode and manner of elections by-passing the provisions of the Act and the Rules purporting to exercise powers under cover of Article 324. If the Commission is armed with such unlimited and arbitrary powers and if it ever happens that the person manning the Commission shares or is wedded to a particular ideology, he could by giving odd directions cause political havoc or bring about a constitutional crisis, setting at nought the integrity and independence of the electoral process, so important and indispensable to the democratic system.”

It concluded that the Kerala High Court had fallen into a fallacy by accepting the argument that the ECI’s decision to use EVMs in the 50 polling stations was intended to operate in an uncovered field. Stating that the 1951 Act as well as the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 clearly prescribe ballot paper alone as the method of voting, the apex court said: “When the Act and the Rules prescribe a particular method of voting, the Commission could not innovate a new method and contend that use of the mechanical process was not covered by the existing law and therefore did not come in conflict with the law in the field.”

Will the term ‘ballot’ include EVMs?

Also examining whether the term ‘ballot’ would include EVMs too, the Supreme Court said: “It may be mentioned here that word ‘ballot’ has been derived from the word ‘ballota’ which existed at a time when there was no question of any system of a voting machine. Even in 1951 when the Act was passed or the Rules made, the system of voting by machine was not in vogue in this country. In these circumstances, we are constrained to hold that the word ‘ballot’ in its strict sense would not include voting by the use of voting machines.”

In the verdict delivered on March 5, 1984, the court had also expressed its displeasure over the Centre having taken a neutral stand before the judicial forum despite having refused sanction for the use of EVMs in 1982. “It is rather unfortunate that the Union of India which is a party to this case has taken a very neutral stand by neither supporting nor opposing the direction given by the Commission,” the Bench wrote.

Though Mr. Jethmalani had also listed out the benefits of EVMs before the Bench, the latter pointed out that Senior Counsel K.K. Venugopal, representing the appellant Jose, had highlighted equal number of defects in the use of machines for polling. The judges refrained from making any comments either on the advantages or disadvantages of EVMs and left it to the legislature to give a legal sanction to the use of the machines for polling. It was pursuant to this judgement that the 1951 Act was amended permitting the use of EVMs.

In the meantime, the repolling held in the 50 polling stations in Paravur Assembly constituency in Kerala on May 21, 1984, led to a reversal of fortunes with the appellant Jose winning the election.