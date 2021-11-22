Why did PM not address sorry state of affairs of law enforcement agencies at DGPs' meet: Chidambaram

New Delhi

22 November 2021 05:30 IST

“The question is who set the NCB on these young people and why,” he said talking of the Aryan Khan case

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not address the "sorry state of affairs" of the country's law enforcement agencies at a conference of DGPs.

He referred to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and claimed that the Bombay High Court, in its order granting bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, had said there was no evidence of a conspiracy.

"The Court also found that the accused had no intention to commit an offence under the NDPS Act. The Court criticised the NCB for not conducting a medical examination to find out whether the accused had consumed drugs. So, no conspiracy, no consumption, no intent — the question is who set the NCB on these young people and why? "It is a repeat of the Disha Ravi case. This is the state of our law enforcement agencies. Why did the PM not address this sorry state of affairs at the DGPs conference?" the former Union Minister asked in a series of tweets.

Modi called for the setting up of a high-power police technology mission under the leadership of the Union Home Minister to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing requirements.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 56th conference of DGPs and IGPs in Lucknow, the Prime Minister also sought an analysis of all police-related incidents and developing case studies to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism.