Why did BJP send team to Communist Party school, asks Cong.

After BJP President J.P. Nadda accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of ‘weakening the defence and foreign policy and washing off one dynasty’s past sins, especially 1962,” the Congress on Monday hit back with a series of counter questions.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a series of tweets, targeted Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Why did Shri Narendra Modi visit China on 4 separate occasions as CM of Gujarat and on 5 separate occasions as the PM, besides hosting the Chinese Premier on 3 occasions in India? Isn’t he the only PM to have had 18 meetings with the Chinese President in 6 yrs as the PM?” asked Mr. Surjewala.
“Why did BJP President, Sh Amit Shah send delegation of MP’s/MLA’s in Nov 2014 to China for a week-long study in “Party School” of CCP? What is BJP’s connection to the Communist Party of China? What is the historical relationship between BJP and CCP spoken about by BJP President, Shri Rajnath Singh during the visit of a CCP delegation on Jan 30th, 2007 & again with CCP Politburo members on Oct 17th, 2008?” he added.
Accusing the BJP President of a ‘troll version of Bhakts’, the Congress asked the government to focus on fighting coronavirus and economic distress instead of fighting the Opposition.
“Our sincere advise to you. Stop abusing the Opposition. Start Fighting the Corona Pandemic. Start Fighting the Economic Calamity. Start Fighting the Joblessness. Start Fighting Chinese Transgressions. ‘Delivery’ not ‘Delusion’ is what India demands of its Government,” Mr. Surjewala said.
