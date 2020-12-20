Why can’t PM Modi go to Singhu border, asks Congress

New Delhi

20 December 2020 22:38 IST

The party urges Modi to listen to farmers

The Congress, while appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unscheduled visit to Delhi’s gurudwara Rakabganj, on Sunday asked why can’t he visit the Singhu border to listen to agitating farmers.

The Congress pointed out that 33 protesting farmers had died due to extreme cold and other related ailments. Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, paid tributes to the 33 persons who died during the agitation.

Congress general secretary (communications) Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet in Hindi, pointed out that the sermon that is being heard in the background of the video says that “A man can read as many scriptures as he may, but if he doesn’t think about the goodness of humanity then all of his readings are worthless. Where and how long will he run when death comes.”

He further said, “I wish the Prime Minister, who is playing a cruel joke on farmers, would adopt this Guru Vani instead of just posing for pictures.”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said, “It is always a good thing to go to a gurudwara, go to a mandir. You know, we all Indians are very spiritual people and I appreciate the Prime Minister’s going there. At the same time farmers are protesting in this bitter cold at the border, 33 of them have died during the agitation. They say that Pradhan Mantri is a man who loves this country and people. Where is the empathy from the Pradhan Mantri?”

The Congress urged Mr. Modi to visit the farmers and listen to them to understand the reason why they are demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.

The All India Kisan Sabha observed Sunday as Shraddhanjali Divas to pay tribute to all the 33 persons who lost their lives in the ongoing protest.

Ms. Mohamed also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he has the time to visit West Bengal to attend a public rally, but cannot travel to the Singhu border to meet the farmers.