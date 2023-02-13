Why can’t govt. agree to a JPC on Adani issue, asks Congress

February 13, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Monday asked why the Narendra Modi government cannot agree to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Hindenburg Research report’s allegations against the Adani Group if it could agree to set up a committee before the Supreme Court.

Party’s general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet, also asked if the proposed committee of experts would examine the New York-based Hindenburg Research or the Adani Group.

“Today in Supreme Court Solicitor General said Govt has no objection to a committee to examine the Hindenburg report on Adani. Then why the stubborn refusal to a JPC which will anyway be dominated by BJP & its allies? But will the proposed committee investigate Hindenburg or Adani?” asked Mr. Ramesh.

Separately, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla over the privilege notice served on former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his February 7 Lok Sabha speech and comments made against Mr. Modi.

Stating that the stock market crashed and thousands of crores of investors’ wealth got eroded because of the ‘wrong policies’ of the business house, Mr. Chowdhury said Mr. Gandhi fulfilled his duty as a ‘public representative’.

‘Public interest’

“The issue was raised in “public interest” and for the service of the nation,” Mr. Chowdhury said, adding that BJP leaders who make derogatory remarks against members of the Gandhi-Nehru family were “never admonished or reprimanded”.

In a related development, the Congress also posed a series of questions to Prime Minister Modi under the Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun series.

Mr. Ramesh alleged that as far back as 2007, the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), while conducting an investigation into the volatility of stocks of Adani Exports (now Adani Enterprise) had found that “entities associated with notorious stock manipulator Ketan Parekh (KP) had indulged in manipulative activities such as synchronised trading/circular trading and creation of artificial volume to influence the price in the scrip of Adani”.

“Why did SEBI tolerate an even more extreme rise in Adani Group stock prices after 2020 without investigating it with the required seriousness?” Mr. Ramesh asked, adding that “a close relative of Mr. Parekh may be still maintaining links with the Adani group.”

He further added that both Congress and BJP governments, in the past, have formed JPCs to probe stock manipulation. While the Harshad Mehta scam was investigated in 1992 by the Congress government, the Ketan Parekh manipulations were investigated in 2001 under a BJP government.

“What are you afraid of? Do you fear that a truly independent investigation might implicate you personally in the Adani Group’s wrongdoings?” asked Mr. Ramesh.

The issue of Adani Group was also raised in the Lok Sabha by Congress member Manish Tewari while speaking on power generation in Punjab and procurement of coal from the Mahanadi Coalfields during the Zero Hour.

“If that coal is brought directly to Punjab via rail road the distance that it has to travel is 1,830 km. The Power Ministry wrote a letter to the Punjab government on November 30, 2022, and said it cannot get the coal directly via rail road and will have to take the coal to Paradeep port, then take the water route passing by Sri Lanka and reach the Adani ports in Dahej and Mundra, and then from there take the coal 1,500 km via rail road to Punjab,” Mr. Tewari claimed.

Alleging discrimination against Punjab and its people to benefit the Adani Group, he added, ”The cost of coal transportation has gone up from ₹4,350 per tonne to ₹6,750 per tonne. The cost of 1KW power has increased from ₹3.6 to ₹5”.