Why didn’t the BJP grant full farm loan waiver when in power: Shiv Sena

Hailing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for declaring a loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh for farmers, the Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at the BJP for seeking to write off debts fully and asked why it did not address the issue when it was in power.

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led Central government, the Shiv Sena, in its party mouthpiece Saamana, noted that the Thackeray government took the decision of the farm loan waiver at a time when the country is “burning” over the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Without naming the BJP, it said one can provoke people by playing politics over sentiments, but he/she needs courage to take a decision in the interest of farmers.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh for farmers, with a cut off date of September 30, 2019.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the State legislature’s winter session in Nagpur.

The BJP staged a walkout seeking full loan waiver.

“The Chief Minister announced the decision at a time when the country is burning over the issue of the citizenship law. One can provoke people playing politics of sentiments, but one needs spunk to take a decision in the interest of farmers,” the Shiv Sena said.

This is the first step of the new government towards writing off farmers’ debts completely, the Marathi daily said.

It said the demand for full farm loan waiver was made by Sena president Thackeray himself during the tenure of the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

The Fadnavis government could have also given full loan waiver, but it did not do so then and is now seeking writing off debts completely when the BJP is in Opposition, the Shiv Sena observed.

“You are not appreciating the government’s decision to write off farmers’ loans of up to ₹2 lakh, but questioning whether full loan waiver has been extended. You were in power in Maharashtra for five years. Why did not you give it then? You should tell this first,” it said.

It remains to be seen whether the Centre will give financial aid to Maharashtra, the economy of which is in a “precarious state”, the Sena said, and asked Mr. Fadnavis to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the BJP’s rally in Nagpur on Sunday in support of the amended citizenship law and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s remark asking if it was a crime to be a Hindu in this country, the Shiv Sena said the majority of farmers in Maharashtra were also Hindus and faced problems in making ends meet.

“But we [Shiv Sena] think about it [farmers’ woes]. The issues of loan waiver for farmers and providing a meal at ₹10 are crucial for the poor. But the BJP missed those issues,” the Marathi publication alleged.

“The BJP doesn’t have to sulk if farmers feel joyous [after the announcement of the loan waiver]. Be a part of farmers’ joy,” it said.