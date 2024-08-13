Why are recent patent and trademark grants under scrutiny? | Explained 

The Calcutta High Court has recently declared that employing contractual workers for performing “quasi-judicial functions” in the patents and trademark office is unlawful — potentially jeopardising the legitimacy of lakhs of patents and trademarks registered to date. In the last two years, the Quality Council of India (QCI), an independent non-profit organisation, has recruited contractual staff for the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM). Typically, such positions are held by officers from central or State governments, universities, or statutory bodies.

On May 24, 2023, the Head Offices of the Trade Marks Registry were authorised to delegate tasks to contractual employees deployed by the QCI. As a result, several quasi-judicial orders were issued by these employees, granting patents and trademarks to various companies. However, in a legal opinion rendered in June, the Union Law Ministry condemned this practice, declaring such orders “legally unenforceable” as they were made by “outsourced employees” in violation of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (1999 Act).

The High Court ruling

The Calcutta High Court’s decision was rendered in a case where a trademark opposition order issued by an Associate Manager of Trademarks was under challenge. The court was apprised that the officer in question had been hired as a Hearing Officer in the Trade Marks Registry on a purely contractual basis, with the contract set to expire on March 31, 2023. It was also pointed out that the appointment letter clearly stipulated that no further continuation of employment beyond March 31 could be claimed.

After perusal of the evidence on record, Justice Krishna Rao noted that the impugned order was issued by the Associate Manager on September 16, 2023, despite his service tenure ending on March 31. “The respondents have not produced any order to establish that his engagement was extended beyond May 31, 2023 and he was the Associate Manager on September 16, 2023,” the judge recorded in the verdict.

The court further observed that the powers conferred under Section 3(2) of the 1999 Act are strictly administrative in nature and thus Associate Managers appointed under this provision do not have the authority to perform quasi-judicial functions. “The Registrar dealing with an application under the Trade Marks Act is a quasi judicial and delegation of power under sub-section (2) of Section 3 is an administrative power and as such the Associate Managers appointed under sub-section 2 of Section 3 are not empowered to pass quasi judicial orders”, Justice Rao underscored.

Senior advocate Chander Lall, who specialises in intellectual property, told The Hindu that the ruling casts a shadow on the legitimacy of all trademarks and patents so far granted by these contractual officers. “When these trademarks or patents are relied upon in infringement proceedings, the defendant is bound to question the legitimacy of the grant. This can increase litigation and create hurdles in enforcement, potentially leading to the invalidation of many good patents and trademarks”, he said.

Past judicial strictures

While Calcutta High Court is the first to rule that orders passed by contractual staff are invalid and lack jurisdiction, the Delhi High Court over the past year has flagged several orders of the Patent and Trademark Office for being “unreasoned” or, in some cases, “incomprehensible.”

In March 2023, Justice Sanjeev Narula castigated the patent office for issuing a “mechanical, cut-and-paste” order while rejecting Blackberry Ltd’s invention application saying that the patent office “must bear in mind that the question of grant and rejection of a patent is a serious matter”. The court not only ordered that the application be reconsidered by a different officer but also recommended that the CGPDTM take “necessary administrative action.”

Similarly, in May last year, Justice Hari Shankar ordered an Assistant Controller General of Patents to attend a course on drafting judicial orders at the Delhi Judicial Academy. The judge minced no words in asserting that the officer’s order rejecting a patent application had shocked the “conscience of the court”. He pulled up the officer for merely “cutting and copy-pasting” paragraphs instead of rendering a well-reasoned decision that displayed “some minimal application of mind.”

A few months later, in August, Justice Shankar again took exception to a “blank order” issued by a Senior Examiner of Trade Marks The judge remarked with dismay that the “court never ceases to be surprised at the kind of orders which come before it, from the office of the Registry of Trade Marks/Controller General of Patents.”

‘Compromised officials’

India has seen a surge in patent applications over the past few years. In FY2023, the country recorded 83,000 patent filings, reflecting a 24.6% annual growth rate, the highest in two decades, according to the Patenting Trends report released in April. Similarly, the Annual Report for 2022-2023 from the Office of the Controller General shows that 231,977 trademarks were registered in 2022-23, compared to 26,408 in 2021-22. Despite these record filings, the operations of the CGPDTM have been plagued by allegations of corruption and procedural inconsistencies.

In 2018, the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked SP Subramaniyan, Deputy Controller and Branch head of the Chennai office of the CGPDTM for soliciting a bribe of ₹10 lakh in exchange for releasing a patent. In February this year, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in a letter to Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava alleged that intellectual property (IP) cases are being handled by “compromised officials” for monetary gains. He further claimed that the “arbitrary engagement of contractual manpower” through the QCI and the discretionary processing of applications have had a “disruptive effect” on the ecosystem of granting IP rights. Accordingly, an independent inquiry into the allegations was sought by the Congress leader.

Subsequently, the DPIIT sought a legal opinion from the Union Law Ministry on the validity of the orders passed by the QCI-deployed contractual staff. In her opinion on June 17, 2024, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati asserted that such decisions rendered by “outsourced employees” lack legal teeth and “can be successfully challenged as null and void in any statutory proceeding.” She accordingly suggested that the DPIIT declare these decisions “invalid” and constitute a committee of officials to issue fresh orders.

Following this recommendation, the government authority, as reported by The Indian Express, instructed the patent office to terminate its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the QCI and establish a committee of 5 to 10 officials from the CGPDTM to review and revalidate all decisions so far issued by the contractual staff.

‘Will increase backlog’

Mr. Lall, however, flagged that validating the orders issued by the contractual staff will not be an easy task. “First, the government will have to appoint qualified officers under the 1999 Act. Second, these officers cannot simply validate non-speaking orders (orders that lack reasoning for the acceptance, refusal or conditional acceptance of a trademark/patent application). For such orders, the officers will have to conduct hearings afresh”, he explained.

He noted that this process is likely to exacerbate the backlog of cases and place additional strain on an already overburdened legal framework. “IP is a critical issue that contributes to a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In a knowledge-based economy like ours, which relies heavily on IP, it is disheartening to see how poorly these cases have been handed by the CGPDTM. Cutting corners and bending rules under the guise of expediency have unfortunately become the norm,” Mr. Lall added.

