Watch | Why are onion farmers in Maharashtra unhappy?

Watch | Why are onion farmers in Maharashtra unhappy?

A video on how the drastic fall in prices of onions in Maharashtra has affected the daily lives of farmers

March 19, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Women pack onions at a godown in Pimpalgaon, Nashik district, Maharashtra.

Women pack onions at a godown in Pimpalgaon, Nashik district, Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Maharashtra, known for its rich agricultural heritage, is currently facing an onion crisis that has left farmers reeling.

The Lasalgaon market, which is the largest onion market in Asia, handles at least 3,000 tons of onion per day

Several farmers were hoping to sell their onion produce for a good price, but they were left disheartened as the opening bid itself was too low than the expected price.

Crashing prices due to climate change and overproduction of onions have left farmers across Maharashtra helpless, prompting traders to exploit the situation.

Farmers are seething in anger as they are forced to sell their produce for as little as 20 per cent of the average value.

Reporting: Abhinay Deshpande

Script and production: Reenu Cyriac

Videos: Emmanual Yogini

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran

