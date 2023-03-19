March 19, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Maharashtra, known for its rich agricultural heritage, is currently facing an onion crisis that has left farmers reeling.

The Lasalgaon market, which is the largest onion market in Asia, handles at least 3,000 tons of onion per day

Several farmers were hoping to sell their onion produce for a good price, but they were left disheartened as the opening bid itself was too low than the expected price.

Crashing prices due to climate change and overproduction of onions have left farmers across Maharashtra helpless, prompting traders to exploit the situation.

Farmers are seething in anger as they are forced to sell their produce for as little as 20 per cent of the average value.

