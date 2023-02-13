HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Whole ecosystem in full swing once again: Rijiju on criticism over ex-SC judge's appointment as governor

The Congress attacked the government over Justice S. Abdul Nazeer's appointment and called the move a "great threat" to the independence of the judiciary

February 13, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju | Photo Credit: ANI

In an apparent swipe at the Congress after it questioned the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge as a governor, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the "whole ecosystem" is once again in "full swing" over the issue.

They should better understand that they can no longer treat India as their "personal fiefdom", the Minister said on February 12, without naming anyone.

The government on Sunday appointed six new faces as governors, including Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (retd), who was part of the historic 2019 Ayodhya verdict, and four BJP leaders, besides carrying out a rejig of the gubernatorial posts in seven States.

Justice Nazeer has been appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress attacked the government over Justice Nazeer's appointment and called the move a "great threat" to the independence of the judiciary.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Rijiju said India will be guided by the provisions of the Constitution.

"The Whole Eco-system is once again in full swing on the appointment of a Governor. They should better understand that, they can no more treat India as their personal fiefdom. Now, India will be guided by the people of India as per the provisions of the Constitution of India," the Minister tweeted.

Justice Nazeer, who retired on January 4, was part of several path-breaking verdicts, including those on the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, instant 'triple talaq' and the one that held the right to privacy to be a fundamental right.

Related Topics

India / judiciary (system of justice) / Governor / Ayodhya Verdict

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.