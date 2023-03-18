Who will deliver justice if judges carry out administrative work, asks Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

March 18, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Invoking the constitutional “ Lakshman Rekha” between the Executive and the Judiciary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on March 18 asked if judges become part of the administrative process then who would carry out judicial work.

Mr. Rijiju, who spoke at India Today Conclave, was responding to a question on the recent Supreme Court order that asked the government to set up a panel, comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commissioners until a new law is put in place.

“The appointment of Election Commissioners is prescribed in the Constitution. Parliament has to enact a law. Accordingly, the appointment has to be done. I agree that there is no enactment for that in Parliament, there is a vacuum … But what I am saying is that if the CJI or judges of India sit on every important appointment, who will carry forward the judiciary’s work?” Mr. Rijiju said.

The Law Minister said he was not criticising the top court’s judgment but asserted that if judges got involved in administrative work, they would have to face criticism. “Suppose you are the Chief Justice or a judge. You are part of an administrative process that will come into question. The matter comes to your court. Can you deliver a judgment on a matter you were part of? The principle of justice itself will be compromised. That is why the Lakshman Rekha is very clear in the Constitution,” he said.

Collegium system

Commenting on the Collegium system, the Minister claimed that it was a result of “misadventure of the previous Congress governments and judicial overreach”. He, however, denied that the Executive was on a confrontational path with the Judiciary.

“In a democratic set up, there is always difference of opinion ... but not correct to say that there is confrontation,“ he said.

On the issue of same-sex marriage, Mr. Rijiju said the institution of marriage was a policy and needed to be debated in Parliament.

Retired judges

The Law Minister targeted a section of retired judges for trying to “turn the judiciary against government like the Opposition parties”.

“Judges are not part of any political affiliation and how can these people say that Executive needs to be reigned in. How can they say this?” Mr. Rijiju said, adding that those from the “anti-India gang” would have to pay.

Reacting to this comment, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “A Law Minister talking like an Outlaw. A Minister of Justice propagating Injustice. If this is not a threat to freedom AFTER speech what is?

