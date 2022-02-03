WHO site shows India without J&K, says TMC MP

Arunachal Pradesh also demarcated separately, Santanu Sen tells RS

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha that the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 website showed a map of India without Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to tell External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to “take note of it”.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Dr. Sen said: “As a COVID warrior, I often search the international data through the WHO site. On January 30, while searching… I saw that the map of India showed blue colour and surprisingly, Jammu and Kashmir was coloured separately. When I clicked on the blue part, it showed the data of India. Surprisingly, when I clicked the yellow part it showed the data of Pakistan.”

Dr. Sen was referring to covid19.who.int, the WHO’s dashboard for COVID-19 case data. He added that one part of Jammu and Kashmir was in a different colour and showed data pertaining to China when clicked. He said Arunachal Pradesh was also demarcated separately.

“Our government should have been much more vigilant on this particular issue…our government is so much proactive in purchasing Pegasus for spying on their own Cabinet Minister and Opposition leaders…,” Dr. Sen said.