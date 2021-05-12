Coronavirus | WHO has not used term ‘Indian Variant’ for B.1.617 strain: Health Ministry

The word ‘Indian’ has not been used in report, it says

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document, according to the Health Ministry.

In fact, the word ‘Indian’ has not been used in its report on the matter, noted a release issued by the Ministry on Wednesday.

It added that some reports had covered the news of classifying B.1.617 as a variant of global concern and termed the B.1.617 strain of the coronavirus as an “Indian Variant”.

“These media reports are without any basis and unfounded,” added the release.