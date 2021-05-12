Coronavirus | WHO has not used term ‘Indian Variant’ for B.1.617 strain: Health Ministry

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document, according to the Health Ministry.
In fact, the word ‘Indian’ has not been used in its report on the matter, noted a release issued by the Ministry on Wednesday.
It added that some reports had covered the news of classifying B.1.617 as a variant of global concern and termed the B.1.617 strain of the coronavirus as an “Indian Variant”.
“These media reports are without any basis and unfounded,” added the release.