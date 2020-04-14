WHO lauds India’s 'tough and timely' actions against coronavirus

The World Health Organization on Tuesday lauded “India’s tough and timely actions” against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of current lockdown till May 3.

“It may be early to talk about results in numbers, but a six-week nationwide lockdown to facilitate effective physical distancing, coupled with the expansion of core public health measures such as detection, isolation and tracing contact of coronavirus positive people, would go a long way in arresting the virus spread,” said WHO’s South-East Asia Regional Director, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

Also read: Comment | Team India and winning the pandemic battle

“Despite huge and multiple challenges, India has been demonstrating unwavering commitment in its fight against the pandemic,” she said.

“In these testing times, the action lies as much with the communities as with the authorities and the health workforce,” she added.

Also read: Comment | COVID-19 and the crumbling world order

“It is indeed time for each and every one to contribute their best and together to beat the virus,” Dr. Singh said.

Mr. Modi on Tuesday said the implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas

The Prime Minister said a detailed guideline on the implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.