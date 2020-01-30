Watch | Who is Sharjeel Imam and why is he charged with sedition?

Sharjeel Imam, an activist, has been booked under several cases for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). A case of sedition has been lodged against him, following his speech at Aligarh Muslim University and other places. He was arrested from his hometown Jehanabad in Bihar on January 28. Imam had done his Masters from IIT-Mumbai before joining JNU to pursue his Ph. D in Historical Studies. A video featuring him went viral on social media. He was heard ‘instigating people’ to cut Assam off India. The Assam police have filed an FIR under anti-terror law for his ‘hate speech.’ The Delhi court has sent Imam to 5-days of police custody.