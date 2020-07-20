Watch | Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Roshni Nadar Malhotra became the first woman to head a listed Indian IT company on July 17.

Roshni took over as the Chairperson of the $ 8.9 billion HCL Technologies from her father and billionaire Shiv Nadar. She will continue as CEO of HCL Corporation, the holding company for all the group entities.

According to the latest Hurun Rich List, Roshni is India’s richest woman with a net worth of ₹36,800 crore.

Roshni joined HCL Corporation in 2009, and within a year was made executive director and then CEO at the age of 27. She came on the board of HCL Technologies in 2013.

Roshni worked with Sky News UK and CNN America as a news producer before joining HCL Corporation.

She married Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare, in 2010 and has two sons — Armaan and Jahaan.

Roshni established The Habitats Trust in 2018 that works towards protecting India’s natural habitats and its indigenous species.

Roshni ranked 54th on the Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list in 2019 and has featured in the list in 2017, 2018, and 2019, consecutively.