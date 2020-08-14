‘Who is in charge of India's economy’, asks Anand Sharma

He takes a dig at Centre on ‘contradictory’ growth projections by experts who are a part of PMEAC

Former Union Commerce Minister Anand Sharma on Friday took a dig at the Union government on ‘contradictory’ growth projections by experts who are a part of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC), and asked who is in charge of India's economy.

The country needs “economic and not headline management”, he said. His tweet said, “India's economy was sharply declining before the Corona Pandemic and the lockdown due to erratic decisions, flawed policies and monumental mismanagement. Now staring at a prolonged recession and massive youth unemployment”.

He stated, “Who is in charge- Prime Minister or Finance Minister? Govt is clueless on economic revival. Confusion prevails in the PM's Economic Advisory Council itself with Sajjid Chinoy warning of 5-7% GDP contraction and Ashima Goyal forecasting 1% growth”.

Sajjid Chinoy’s comment

On Thursday, in an interview to a news portal, J P Morgan’s Chief India Economist Sajjid Chinoy, who is also a member of the PMEAC, said various estimates suggested the Indian economy contracting between 5 and 7%. He, however, made it clear that the views were his own and not that of the Council.

But his position was very different from another member of the PMEAC, Professor Ashima Goyal of the Mumbai-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research. He had predicted a growth of 1%.

Speaking to The Hindu separately, Mr. Sharma talked of a specific road map for economic recovery and cautioned the government against dipping into the reserves of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to meet the shortfall in revenue collections.

“After the government took money from RBI last time,its contingency reserves are at its lowest threshold. You cannot leave the central bank fragile”, he said.

“There has to be a road map for economic recovery as the country cannot sustain this kind of joblessness and unemployment. There is despair among the youth and people are angry in rural areas as there are no avenues of employment after going back. The government’s fiscal stimulus doesn’t even account for 1% of our GDP”, he added.