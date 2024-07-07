Who insults parliamentary procedures on daily basis, not us: Sibal to Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on July 7 hit out at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over his criticism of Congress leader P. Chidambaram's remarks on the new criminal laws, and said it was not the opposition that insults parliamentary procedures on a daily basis.

Mr. Sibal's remarks came a day after Mr. Dhankhar lashed out at Mr. Chidambaram over his comment that the three new criminal laws were "drafted by part-timers", terming it as "inexcusable" and urging him to withdraw his "derogatory, defamatory and insulting" observation.

Mr. Dhankhar had said he was "shocked beyond words" when he read Mr. Chidambaram's interview with a leading national daily wherein he had said that "the new laws were drafted by part-timers".

In a post on X, Mr. Sibal said on July 7, "Dhankar: Criticised Chidambaram's statement that part-timers drafted the three criminal laws was an 'inexcusable insult to the wisdom of Parliament'. We are all part-timers Dhankar ji!" "And who insults parliamentary procedures daily? Not us!" said Sibal, a prominent Opposition voice and an Independent Rajya Sabha MP.

Addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram on July 6 Mr. Dhankhar had referred to Mr. Chidambaram's remarks and said, "Are we part-timers in Parliament? It is an inexcusable insult to the wisdom of the Parliament...

"I do not have words strong enough to condemn such a narrative being set afloat and an MP being labelled as a part-timer." "I appeal to him (Mr. Chidambaram) from this platform, please withdraw this derogatory, defamatory and highly insulting observation about the Members of Parliament (MPs). I hope he does it," the Vice President had said.

