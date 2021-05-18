WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on virus variants, vaccinations and the undercounting of fatalities | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Investments in health care are crucial, she says, in an interview with The Hindu.

Among the key voices of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Soumya Swaminathan with her clarity of thought, articulation and deep awareness of the Indian context, has emerged as a reliable voice amid the covid 19 pandemic maelstrom.

In an online interview, she provides detailed responses to a range of topics that are simmering, resolves some doubts, and advocates strategies to adopt gainfully. Investments in health care are crucial, she says, because it is now clear that there is nothing without health and without sufficient physical and mental wellbeing, it would be impossible to take the path to recovery.