While others have become parties of families, in BJP the party is family, says J.P. Nadda

‘Past Prime Ministers used to discuss terrorism during their U,S, visits, but PM Modi signs agreements on space, FDI, says BJP chief J.P. Nadda

June 29, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda. File photo

BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president J. P. Nadda on Thursday, June 29 ,2023, said agreements on space, FDI and tech support were signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States, unlike in the past when the prime ministers used to discuss terrorism during such tours.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, he also targeted the rival parties and claimed that the BJP has eliminated dynastic and vote-bank politics.

Read Editorial | Warm welcome: On the Narendra Modi U.S. state visit and bilateral ties 

"While others have become parties of families, in BJP the party is family," Nadda said.

He said, "Earlier, Indian prime ministers used to discuss terrorism issues during U.S. visits. PM Modi signs agreements on space, FDI, tech support."

The BJP national president claimed that now while talking about India, no one refers to Pakistan. "Under PM Modi's leadership, we have achieved the ability to keep the country safe," he said.

Before addressing the rally, Mr. Nadda inaugurated the BJP's newly constructed party office in Bharatpur in the presence of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders.

Earlier in the day, leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore, while interacting with reporters in Bharatpur, said, "Uniform Civil Code is the need of the day. The central leadership will decide on it... There should be one common law for all."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to "mislead and provoke" the Muslim community.

