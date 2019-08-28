Data: Which urban centres do Indian migrants go to in search of work?

While most Indians migrated to big cities in search of work, a majority of those who moved to Chennai, Agra, Belgaum and Solapur did not go in search of work, data from the 2011 Census show.

The graph shows the number of in-migrants in 501 urban centers (include municipalities, municipal corporations, townships and outgrowths adjoining an urban centre) across 29 States as of 2011. It includes only those migrants who previously resided outside the State to which they moved.

Each circle corresponds with an urban centre. The circles towards the right had a relatively larger number of migrants.

image/svg+xml CURRENT ACCOuNT DEFICIT ($ MN) State name 5001,0002,0005,00010,00020,00050,000100,000200,000500,0001,000,0002,000,0005,000,000 Jammu and Kashmir Punjab Haryana Uttar Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Uttaranchal Delhi Rajasthan Gujarat Maharastra Bihar Jharkhand West Bengal Odisha Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Sikkim Mizoram Tripura Nagaland Tamil Nadu Kerala Karnataka Andhra Pradesh % of migrants who came for work/employment/business: >40% 30-39.9% 20-29.9% 10-19.9% 0-9.9% Delhi Municipal Corporation Surat Municipal Corporation Ahmedabad Kolkata Anantnag Basirhat Raipur Indore Rourkela Faridabad Agra M. Corp Shimla M. Corp Solapur M. Corp Belgaum M. Corp Patna Greater Mumbai Municipal Corp. was a close second I Chennai Municipal Corporation Malappuram Bengaluru (BBMP) Municipal Corp. and its outgrowths Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corp. J&K Punjab Haryana U.P. Himachal Uttarakhand Delhi Rajasthan Gujarat Maharashtra Bihar Jharkhand W.B. Odisha M.P. Chhattisgarh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Sikkim Mizoram Tripura Nagaland T.N. Kerala Karnataka Andhra 500 1000 2000 5000 10000 20000 50000 1 lakh 2 lakh 5 lakh 10 lakh 20 lakh 50 lakh No. of migrants

Delhi Municipal Corporation hosted the highest number of migrants who came for work/business.

Interestingly, of all the big metros which hosted a high share of migrants, Chennai municipal corporation had the least who came for work/employment/business. Only 18% came for the such purposes.

Despite hosting very few migrants, some urban centers like Malappuram municipality saw a high share of them come for work/employment/business.

