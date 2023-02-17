ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Adani issue sparks revival depends on Opposition, not George Soros: Congress

February 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The party’s remarks came after Mr. Soros said that the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing a press conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Congress on February 17, 2023 said that whether the Adani issue sparked a ‘democratic revival’ in the country or not had nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros, but depended on the actions of Opposition parties and the Indian voter.

The party’s remarks came after Mr. Soros said that the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

“Whether the ‘PM-linked Adani scam’ sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros,” tweeted Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh. “Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His comments came soon after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Mr. Soros of attacking India with his comments.

The billionaire investor, who has been associated with various causes, had claimed that the turmoil involving Gautam Adani’s business empire had “shaken” investors’ faith in India as an investment destination, but may open the door to a “democratic revival” in the country.

In his remarks at the Munich Security Conference, Mr. Soros had said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a democrat’.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US