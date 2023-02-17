HamberMenu
Whether Adani issue sparks revival depends on Opposition, not George Soros: Congress

February 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing a press conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi. File

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing a press conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Congress on February 17, 2023 said that whether the Adani issue sparked a ‘democratic revival’ in the country or not had nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros, but depended on the actions of Opposition parties and the Indian voter.

The party’s remarks came after Mr. Soros said that the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire may open the door to a democratic revival in the country.

“Whether the ‘PM-linked Adani scam’ sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros,” tweeted Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh. “Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes,” he added.

His comments came soon after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Mr. Soros of attacking India with his comments.

The billionaire investor, who has been associated with various causes, had claimed that the turmoil involving Gautam Adani’s business empire had “shaken” investors’ faith in India as an investment destination, but may open the door to a “democratic revival” in the country.

In his remarks at the Munich Security Conference, Mr. Soros had said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a democrat’.

