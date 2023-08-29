When will J&K be restored to Statehood, Supreme Court asks Union Government

August 29, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on August 29 opened a line of argument for the Centre that Jammu and Kashmir had been converted into a Union Territory for a “stipulated period”, maybe for the sake of “national security”, but pushed the Centre for an answer on when it would revert back to a full-fledged State.

The Chief Justice offered the line to the government amidst a barrage of questions from the Constitution Bench on whether the Parliament has the power to carve an existing and functional border State into Union Territories.

Also Read | Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 12 updates

“You [the Union Government] can argue that right now we have an extreme situation in terms of national security and we want, for a stipulated period, a Union Territory to be created. But the creation of the Union Territory is not a feature of permanence, but it [Jammu and Kashmir] will progress back to its position of a State,” Chief Justice Chandrachud suggested to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mehta agreed that this was “exactly what the government had said in the Parliament”. “Jammu and Kashmir will return to being a State after return to normalcy,” he assured.

The Chief Justice re-introduced the angle of national security needs to justify the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir to Union Territories.

“Yes, you can say the Union of India wanted to have control for a certain period… After all, whether a Union Territory or a State, all of us will survive if the nation survives. If the nation does not survive, there is no relevance whether it is a State or a Union Territory… Should we not give that allowance to the Parliament to postulate that for a certain period, for the preservation of the Union itself, this particular State should go into the fold of a Union Territory on the clear understanding that it will revert to Statehood over a period of time?” the Chief Justice posed.

The Chief Justice said the “stipulated time” could be six months or even a year.

“The government has to make a statement before us that the progression back to Statehood will take place within a time… That this is not a Union Territory permanently,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told the Centre.

The Chief Justice asked the Solicitor General and Attorney General R. Venkataramani to get instructions from the government on the period of time within which Jammu and Kashmir would return to being a State again.

“We do not want to bind you… We understand there are matters of national security involved… We know that preservation of the nation is the overriding concern… So, without putting you [the Solicitor General] or the Attorney General in a bind, can you seek instructions on whether there is some time frame?” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked.

The Chief Justice reminded the Centre that the “restoration of democracy is a vital component for our nation”.

Mr. Mehta affirmed that Jammu and Kashmir was seeing better days after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. He said the erstwhile State had been plagued by incidents of terrorism, infiltration, pelting of stones, hartals, etc, before. Post-abrogation, local elections had been held. “Democracy has seeped into the grassroots in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Mehta said.

“The government has a blueprint working,” he added.

“But that means normalcy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir. So is it not time to return Jammu and Kashmir to Statehood?” senior advocate Kapil Sibal intervened to ask the court.

However, Mr. Mehta, in the post-lunch session, did not give a specific timeline, as sought by the court, for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to Statehood. Instead, he read out the government’s assurance in Parliament on the day of the abrogation of Article 370 that Jammu and Kashmir was the diamond on the head of the nation and it would be restored back to being a State once things get back to normal.

The court voiced its apprehensions about the source of power of the Parliament to transform States to Union Territories even as Mr. Mehta said the case of Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen violence and cross border terrorism for decades, was “one of its kind”.

“Once you concede that Union of India has the power to reorganise any State, how do you address the apprehensions States feel about this power of yours? How do you ensure that this power may not be used on every State?” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked the Solicitor General.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said there was a “problem” with the Centre’s argument that Jammu and Kashmir was one of its kind. He pointed to Punjab, another border State which saw violence, and the northeastern States.

“One of the northeastern States is facing violence right now,” Justice B.R. Gavai said, referring to Manipur.

Mr. Mehta said the nation has borders with four countries, and not all of them were friendly.

“We cannot choose our neighbours. What the Chief Justice apprehends is would you go ahead and reorganise any of these States when you see trouble?… You cannot say that just because it is a border State, it has to be treated differently,” Justice Kaul observed.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were also border States.

Mr. Mehta simply said Jammu and Kashmir had a “different border” and the government’s action was to “handhold the youth back into the mainstream”.

Justice Kaul said the Parliament under Article 3 could carve out a Union Territory from a State. But could the Parliament convert an entire State into a Union Territory or portion out a part of the State as a Union Territory — Ladakh — and declare the pre-carved part — Jammu and Kashmir — as another Union Territory?

During the hearing, Mr. Mehta said there came times when the nation was required to re-jig the boundaries of its States.

The Chief Justice said the court had three questions for the government.

“Is the Union Territory [Jammu and Kashmir] here intended to be a permanent feature? If not, how impermanent is it? When are you going to hold elections there?” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.