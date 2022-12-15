When will India show ‘red eyes’ to China, asks Congress in LS

December 15, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cites media report claiming AIIMS malware attacks were carried out from China, claims Centre is letting Chinese imports also rise

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP and Chairperson of Public Accounts Committee Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress party on Thursday attacked the Centre over the Arunachal Pradesh border skirmish asking when India would show “lal ankh” (red eyes) to China, a Hindi idiom referring to a warning glare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Congress Leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that China was trying to destroy India. Citing a media report, Mr. Chowdhury said that the recent malware attack on servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi had been carried out from China, and sought a white paper from the Central Government on this issue.

Also Read | As India pushes China back on LAC, PLA’s growing transgressions risk ‘strategic miscalculation’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He claimed that the BJP-led Central Government was also letting imports from the neighbouring country rise. The Congress MP alleged that while there was a decline in trade between India and the U.S., it was always “profitable” for China when it came to India’s trade with the neighbouring country.

ALSO READ
Warning sign: On a fresh India-China faceoff

He said that such a trend made him wonder what was the “intention” of the Modi Government. “When the Chinese government is an aggressor and trying to destroy India, what is the need of extending such help to China?... When will you show the red eyes [to China]?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US