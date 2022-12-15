When will India show ‘red eyes’ to China, asks Congress in LS

  1. EPaper
December 15, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP and Chairperson of Public Accounts Committee Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress party on Thursday attacked the Centre over the Arunachal Pradesh border skirmish asking when India would show “lal ankh” (red eyes) to China, a Hindi idiom referring to a warning glare.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Congress Leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that China was trying to destroy India. Citing a media report, Mr. Chowdhury said that the recent malware attack on servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi had been carried out from China, and sought a white paper from the Central Government on this issue.

He claimed that the BJP-led Central Government was also letting imports from the neighbouring country rise. The Congress MP alleged that while there was a decline in trade between India and the U.S., it was always “profitable” for China when it came to India’s trade with the neighbouring country.

He said that such a trend made him wonder what was the “intention” of the Modi Government. “When the Chinese government is an aggressor and trying to destroy India, what is the need of extending such help to China?... When will you show the red eyes [to China]?” he asked.

