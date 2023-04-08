ADVERTISEMENT

When Tamil Nadu grows, India grows: PM Modi

April 08, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai airport’s new international terminal and a Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat train route were among the infrastruture projects worth over ₹5,200 crore that the PM inaugurated during his visit

Aravind Kumar B.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with school students and staff in Vande Bharat Express, in Chennai on Saturday, April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu is one of India’s growth engines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday, April 8, 2023 as he inaugurated several infrastructure projects worth more than ₹5,200 crore. “When Tamil Nadu grows, India grows,” he said.

Staying away from political rhetoric, Mr. Modi said that the projects would give a big boost to growth, which would raise income levels. Elaborating on the new infrastructure thrust, he claimed that the work culture and vision have changed since 2014.

Speed and scale

“Earlier, it meant delay. Now it is deliver. The journey from delay to deliver happened due to work culture, as we feel accountable for every rupee of tax paid,” he said. The Indian revolution in infrastructure was driven by speed and scale, he said, adding that this was the reason record amounts were allocated to infrastructure development in this year’s Union budget. “We do not see infrastructure as concrete and cement but we see it with a human face,” the Prime Minister added.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the Chennai airport’s new international terminal. On his arrival, he was welcomed at the airport by Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his cabinet colleagues and MPs.

The Prime Minister then flagged off the Vande Bharat train to Coimbatore from Chennai Central Railway Station. At Vivekanandar Illam, he said that the nation had set aside the next 25 years as Amrit Kaal, emphasising that “we should collectively and individually resolve to build and develop a self-reliant and inclusive India.”

He left for Mysuru by flight, later on Saturday night. On Sunday, he will be visiting Theppakadu elephant camp, the oldest in the country, and meeting Bomman and Bellie who featured in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers.

