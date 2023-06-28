HamberMenu
When India speaks on international platforms now, people listen: Rajnath Singh

“I don’t criticise any PM because PM is not person but institution. No matter which party he belongs to, he should be respected.”

June 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Jodhpur

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India was earlier looked upon as "weak" and the "land of poor", while asserting that when the country speaks on international platforms now, people listen to it.

Addressing a rally in Jodhpur, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said in the nine years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, no one could level corruption charges against any of his cabinet colleagues.

Mr. Singh also said a communal angle is being given when the government is trying to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country. "Isn't there one country, one legislation?" he asked the gathering.

