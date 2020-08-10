When COVID-19 forced governments to step up

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing with it unprecedented hard times for the people, governments have had to step up and do much more than they would normally deliver. With a great deal of normal life disrupted due to lockdowns that were imposed with the idea of slowing the transmission of the virus, this intervention from the State became necessary. The governments also had to upgrade health infrastructure in their States, as it soon became obvious that the existing health facilities were going to be woefully inadequate.

Here is a look at what the governments of the southern States — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana — did in order to be of service to the people during the continuing reign of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.