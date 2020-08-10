  • The Package

When COVID-19 forced governments to step up

A man walks past a mural related to coronavirus, and the role of essential workers, in Kochi, Kerala

A man walks past a mural related to coronavirus, and the role of essential workers, in Kochi, Kerala   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing with it unprecedented hard times for the people, governments have had to step up and do much more than they would normally deliver. With a great deal of normal life disrupted due to lockdowns that were imposed with the idea of slowing the transmission of the virus, this intervention from the State became necessary. The governments also had to upgrade health infrastructure in their States, as it soon became obvious that the existing health facilities were going to be woefully inadequate.

Here is a look at what the governments of the southern States — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana — did in order to be of service to the people during the continuing reign of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In This Package
With over 350 testing facilities, Telangana tackles coronavirus
How Karnataka government handled the coronavirus pandemic
Free rations, coverage of COVID-19 treatment: Here's how Tamil Nadu is fighting the virus
How Kerala responded to the COVID-19 situation in the State
Andhra Pradesh steps up its fight against corona with new schemes