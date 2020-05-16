National

‘When a child is hurt, the mother doesn’t give loans’: Rahul’s jibe at Centre’s COVID lockdown package

Criticising the Narendra Modi-government’s self reliance package announced recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said farmers and migrant labourers need cash and not loans.

“They are in pain. Government of India and Mother India can not be sahukar (lender),” he said once again appealing the government to consider Congress party’s proposal of MSME package and NYAY scheme, which aims to disburse cash to the poorest families. Mr. Gandhi also said the package announced by the government only offers loans and it will not revive the demand. “To fire demand, we need to directly transfer cash.”

“When a child is hurt, the mother protects her children. She doesn’t give a loan. That’s what pains me as a citizen,” Mr. Gandhi said.

It is heartbreaking to see our people walking on the highways without food, he added and offered condolences to numerous tragedies migrant labourers have faced.

