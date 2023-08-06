WhatsApp group admin held in U.P.’s Bhadohi for comment against Yogi Adityanath

August 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bhadohi

A man who administered a WhatsApp group was arrested in Bhadohi allegedly after a "derogatory" comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted in the group surfaced on social media, the police said on August 5.

The man arrested has been identified as Sahabuddin Ansari. The man who posted the comment, identified as Muslim Ansari, is still at large, said Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth.

The comment against Mr. Adityanath went viral on social media on August 4, he said. The police had received a complaint in this regard on August 4 through X (formerly Twitter). A screenshot of the derogatory comment has been obtained, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Sahabuddin Ansari and Muslim Ansari under various sections of the IPC, IT Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act.

According to the police, the name of the WhatsApp group is 'Nagar Palika Parishad Bhadohi', which consists of all the corporators of the Nagar Palika Parishad of Bhadohi and members of the public, and its purpose was to address the problems faced by the common people. This is not an official WhatsApp group of corporators, the police added.

