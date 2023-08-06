HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WhatsApp group admin held in U.P.’s Bhadohi for comment against Yogi Adityanath

The comment against Mr. Adityanath had gone viral on social media on August 4, said Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth

August 06, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bhadohi

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

A man who administered a WhatsApp group was arrested in Bhadohi allegedly after a "derogatory" comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted in the group surfaced on social media, the police said on August 5.

The man arrested has been identified as Sahabuddin Ansari. The man who posted the comment, identified as Muslim Ansari, is still at large, said Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth.

The comment against Mr. Adityanath went viral on social media on August 4, he said. The police had received a complaint in this regard on August 4 through X (formerly Twitter). A screenshot of the derogatory comment has been obtained, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Sahabuddin Ansari and Muslim Ansari under various sections of the IPC, IT Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act.

According to the police, the name of the WhatsApp group is 'Nagar Palika Parishad Bhadohi', which consists of all the corporators of the Nagar Palika Parishad of Bhadohi and members of the public, and its purpose was to address the problems faced by the common people. This is not an official WhatsApp group of corporators, the police added.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.