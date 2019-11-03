National

Priyanka Gandhi was also alerted by WhatsApp on possible phone attack: Congress

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too received a text from WhatsApp that it sent to many others whose phones were attacked by Pegasus spyware,” Congress Communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala has said

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra got a text from WhatsApp alerting her of possible attack on her phone, the party's communication in-charge said.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too received a text from WhatsApp that it sent to many others whose phones were attacked by Pegasus spyware,” Congress Communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference here. Mr. Surjewala did not say when Ms. Vadra had got the text. He also didn’t answer why the Congress had so far remained mum on it.

The Congress accused the BJP of using the Israel-based firm NSO for spying on citizens, journalists and politicians in the run up to the 2019 general elections. The party also alleged that the National Informatics Centre and the National Internet Backbone on which the government Internet network runs was also infected by the Pegasus spyware.

“The BJP government stands thoroughly exposed before the nation for role and complicity in the illegal and unconstitutional surveillance,” Mr. Surjewala said.

