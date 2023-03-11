‘What were they doing for five years?’: Nitish on ED raids on RJD leaders, CBI summon to Tejashwi Yadav

March 11, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Patna

On the summons by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 11 to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-job scam case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked, “what were they (CBI) doing for five years?”.

The investigating agency had conducted raids in the case at the residence of RJD leaders and those linked with family members of party chief Lalu Prasad in 2017.

“After five years when we (JD-U and RJD) have come together again, raids are being conducted… what should be said? They (RJD leaders) are responding who are being questioned. You people (press persons) know it that I’ve never made any comment on such issues”, Mr. Kumar told media persons in Patna when asked about the CBI summons to Tejashwi Yadav and Enforcement Directorate raids conducted on March 10, at the houses of RJD leaders and those linked with them in land-for-job scam.

The CBI on March 11 issued fresh summons to Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in land-for-job scam. Mr. Yadav is learnt to have asked to be present in CBI office in Delhi on March 11 afternoon.

Earlier, on March 10, CBI had conducted a raid at Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in Delhi and at houses of those linked with Mr. Prasad’s family.

Party sources, however, told The Hindu that Tejashwi Yadav is currently seeking his lawyers’ opinion in Delhi on the fresh CBI summons to him in the case.

Earlier on March 10 after the ED raids, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his second daughter Rohini Acharya who is settled in Singapore, had slammed the present ruling BJP at the Centre for “using Central investigating agencies to torture and harass” their family.

“I’ve had my ideological differences and fight with BJP and RSS and it will continue. I had never bowed down before them and neither my family nor, any people from the party would bow down before your politics”, tweeted Mr. Prasad.

In another tweet, Mr. Prasad said, “We’ve seen even era of emergency. We had fought that fight as well. In a baseless vengeful issue today, the BJP’s ED has made my daughters, grand children and pregnant daughter-in-law sit-up for 15-hours. Would BJP stoop so low in fighting political battle with us?”.

His younger son Tejashwi Yadav’s wife is said to be pregnant.